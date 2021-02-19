Public Safety Townhall featuring Columbus city leaders set for Saturday

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Sheriff Greg Countryman are all scheduled to speak at a public safety town hall meeting on Saturday, February 20.

The townhall meeting comes as the city grapples with an uptick in violent crimes just two months into the new year. 12 homicides have been committed in Columbus in the seven weeks into 2021. Police say nine of those are murders. Three of the murders have been connected to gang activity.

The Public Safety Townhall meeting is at 12 p.m. at Canaan Baptist Church located at 2835 Branton Woods Drive in Columbus.

COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. Masks are required.

For more information contact Columbus City Councilor Toyia Tucker at Tucker.Toyia@Columbusga.org.