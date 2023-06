COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL’s Rex Castillo interviewed the Director of Real Classe Inc., Amanda Muhammad, about the upcoming Juneteenth Kickball Classic event.

You can view the full interview in the player above.

The event is free and open to the public, and for teams interested in participating, tickets cost $125. The winning team will receive a cash prize.

To sign-up or learn more information about the upcoming Juneteenth Kickball Classic, visit www.realclasse.com