COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) is set to host a community-wide Christmas recycling campaign and encourages locals to participate stating, “Recycling your Christmas tree helps the environment, ecosystem, and saves valuable space in our landfill.”

The program is set to start on Dec. 26 and will last until Jan. 6.

Through a partnership with the Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Columbus Parks and Recreation and the Columbus Department of Public Works, KCBC will collect Christmas trees from the following drop-off locations:

Shirley Winston Park

Cooper Creek Park

Dinglewood Park

Britt David Park

Oxbow Meadows (main gate entrance)

All trees must be stripped of lights, decorations and nails, prior to donation.

KCBC said that all the trees collected will be “used for fish habitats in local lakes.” According to KCBC, Christmas trees are biodegradable, and the tree lasts between two to three years the rivers and lakes.

Once each tree is stripped of ornaments and decorations, they will be bundled together and placed in lakes to create reefs. KCBC says the reefs create a place for young fish to hide from predators and provide new “nesting grounds.”

The reefs also allow for the growth of algae. Algae growth is crucial to the ecosystem. The algae serve as food for aquatic bugs, the bugs serve as food for little fish, and larger fish feed off of smaller fish.

For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, contact Lisa Thomas-Cutts with KCBC at 706-225-4008 or kcbc1987@columbusga.org.