COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Muscogee County to aid the installation of free smoke alarms.

The event, deemed “Sound the Alarm,” is taking place across Georgia from April 15 through May 6. A total of 1,300 free smoke alarms will be installed, says the Red Cross.

Sound the Alarm comes to Muscogee County on April 22 from 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Each year we rely on hundreds of dedicated volunteers across Georgia to help us build safer, more resilient communities, and this year is no different,” said Red Cross Preparedness and Partnership Manager Kelly Sharon. “By working together to teach households how to prevent home fires, volunteers will not only be connecting with their communities and each other, they may literally be saving lives.”

The Red Cross says these alarms will go to specific communities where fires are an ongoing threat.

Since the start of the campaign back in 2014, Red Cross has installed 2.5 million smoke alarms.

No prior experience is needed to volunteer. Those interested can register at this link.