Reese Road Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Our latest winner for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Carmen Brudnicki, a teacher at Reese Road Leadership Academy.

She has been nominated by her husband, Stanley Brudnicki who noted that she loves her students and places their learning above everything else. He described her as being one of the most caring, loving, honest, and hard working people he has had the privilege of being with. He also stated that she applies great effort to provide a welcoming and accepting environment for everyone.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms.Brudnicki. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.