“Don’t Give Crime A Chance, Share The Solution. You Can Refuse To Be A Victim,” says Captain Curtis Locke, from the Marshal’s Office.

The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office is holding their “Refuse to be a Victim” Seminar to teach citizens to live safer.

The seminar will be held on August 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office, Government Center, West Wing 2nd Floor, 100 10th Street.

It’s free of charge to participants, but space is limited to 25 people.

For more information contact Capt. C. Lockette (706) 225-4385 or email him at clockette@columbusga.org. RSVP with him by August 9 at 12 p.m.