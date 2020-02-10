Registration is now open for Opelika’s Citizen Police Academy

OPELIKA, Ala., (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is now accepting applications for the Citizen’s Police Academy. The Academy meets for eight consecutive Thursday nights beginning April 2 through May 21.

This eight week course is for adults from the 18 or older. The goal is to educate the public on the different aspects of police work in the City of Opelika.

Every week the participants have the opportunity to listen to officers from different divisions in the force talk about their jobs, the training, and experience required for that particular division.

Participants are given handouts with information and statistics and they also get a hands on experience to give them a feel for what it is like to wear a badge in the City of Opelika.

Applicants can apply by emailing Lt. Ben Blackburn at OPDjobs@opelika-al.gov for an application to register.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 9.

For more information, please contact Lt. Ben Blackburn at (334) 705-5258.