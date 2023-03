LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Church of Christ Disaster Relief has announced that relief supplies will be available for pick up for people in need from tomorrow.

There will be food, hygienic supplies, cleaning supplies, rakes, shovels and other items.

According to the Church, emergency provisions will be handed out Tuesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The church is located at 706 South 13th Street, across the street from Lanett High School in Lanett, Alabama.