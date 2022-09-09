COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night.

Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases.

Jarett graduated from Columbus State University and furthered his education at Jones Law School. He was licensed to practice in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Friend and legal colleague Shevon Thomas II reflects on Jarett’s impact on the legal field and the Columbus community.

“Cool man. He’s got style and that’s one of the things he wanted to bring to this legal field. There’s not a lot of attorneys that look like Ralston. Not a lot of attorneys that look like me or Ralston for that matter. I think he wanted to show that anybody from Columbus could put their head down, get to work and be somebody. Ralston really showed the city that.” Shevon Thomas II

Jarett was managing a chronic health condition prior to his passing.