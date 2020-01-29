Residents raise concerns about water bill increase

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – You may have noticed a significant increase in your latest water bills. Well, you’re not the only one.

A Sears Woods resident says she noticed a significant increase in her water bill. She didn’t realize it until her older sister brought it to her attention.

“I opened the bill up and I was devasted,” says Carol Henderson. She lives in Sears Woods on a fixed income. She was used to her water bill being fairly low.

“I had paid $11.53 for the last three years during the wintertime. Now during the Summer, of course, it’s a lot higher,” Henderson says.

That was until January 1, when Columbus Water Works raised residential water bills prices based on the kilowatts of their meter. “Mine is a 1.5 meter, so mine went up to $24. And the lady across the street, hers went up to $60 because she had a 2.5 meter,” she says.

Henderson says her jaw dropped when she saw her bill increase. “And I thought “What in the world they have made a mistake! I called my sister right away and boy she got as hot as I did.”

Sharon Bunn, Carol’s younger sister, hit the pavement with a notepad and pen and got 43 names on a petition to get the problem fixed. She stood before the city council, with her sister and several neighbors behind her and shared her concerns and disappointment.

“I’ll tell anybody it’s not right,” Bunn says.

Bunn, Henderson and their neighbors weren’t the only people concerned about their water bills. Councilors Mimi Woodson, Glenn Davis, and Bruce Huff all noticed a huge jump in their bills.

Mayor Skip Henderson says he will raise the concerns to Columbus Water Works.