Residents say they are being charged multiple times at local extended stay hotel

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 told you of an uproar at a local extended-stay hotel where residents alleged fraudulent activity the afternoon of Sept. 21.

Sept. 22 marked day two of the ongoing feud between residents and management at WoodSpring Suites hotel off Victory Drive, after residents say they have been charged multiple times for their stay at the hotel. 

Now, the hotel is taking action by evicting residents who the hotel claims have not paid, however residents have a different story. The hotel management is still silent.

Residents at WoodSpring Suites begin to call Columbus police to complain about multiple charges and transactions by the hotel, withdrawing from their bank accounts and hitting credit cards and cash app accounts.

These same residents have claimed to have already paid for their stay. 

“Now, they are telling me I have to leave when I am down here trying to pay for my room. Now they are telling me I have to leave,” hotel resident Ray Lynch said.

Residents want answers, as they have not been given a clear understanding of what’s been going on. News 3 has again tried to speak with hotel staff and management but on the second day of this feud, they have still refused to comment after a police report was filed about alleged fraud by the hotel.

The hotel management asked News 3 to leave the property.

“I have a right to be upset because y’all got my money,” Lynch said.

Lynch was evicted from the hotel and escorted off the property by police on Sept. 22.

Hotel management has still refused to comment on this ongoing matter. News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you latest updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 65°

Thursday

79° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 79° 70°

Friday

83° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 83° 66°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

1 PM
Rain
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
60%
75°

76°

3 PM
Rain
70%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories