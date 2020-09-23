Residents say they are being charged multiple times at local extended stay hotel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 told you of an uproar at a local extended-stay hotel where residents alleged fraudulent activity the afternoon of Sept. 21.

Sept. 22 marked day two of the ongoing feud between residents and management at WoodSpring Suites hotel off Victory Drive, after residents say they have been charged multiple times for their stay at the hotel.

Now, the hotel is taking action by evicting residents who the hotel claims have not paid, however residents have a different story. The hotel management is still silent.

Residents at WoodSpring Suites begin to call Columbus police to complain about multiple charges and transactions by the hotel, withdrawing from their bank accounts and hitting credit cards and cash app accounts.

These same residents have claimed to have already paid for their stay.

“Now, they are telling me I have to leave when I am down here trying to pay for my room. Now they are telling me I have to leave,” hotel resident Ray Lynch said.

Residents want answers, as they have not been given a clear understanding of what’s been going on. News 3 has again tried to speak with hotel staff and management but on the second day of this feud, they have still refused to comment after a police report was filed about alleged fraud by the hotel.

The hotel management asked News 3 to leave the property.

“I have a right to be upset because y’all got my money,” Lynch said.

Lynch was evicted from the hotel and escorted off the property by police on Sept. 22.

Hotel management has still refused to comment on this ongoing matter. News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you latest updates.