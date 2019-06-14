Riding With Carlos: Altima

Georgia News
UPDATE: Victim in shooting on 16th Place identified as Beionca Bolden, police say
Police are not releasing the name of the woman who was shot to death. She was pronounced dead just before midnight by the Russell County Coroner's office.Read More »
