COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present Madagascar the Musical on July 1.

The new musical of DreamWorks is based on their hit animated film and features all the original music.

Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins escape from the Central Park Zoo and embark on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new musical in our Family Series,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “It’s a show that is fun for the entire family and, with two performances on July 1, it’s a great way to start a July 4th holiday vacation in Columbus.”

The show will have performances at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Special pricing is available for kids under 12.

Tickets are on sale at the box office by calling 706-256-3612, in person and online at the RiverCenter website.