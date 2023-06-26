COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RiverCenter’s new season will begin with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on August 26, with tickets going on sale this Wednesday, June 28.

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-woman and majority women-of-color orchestra. Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor.

The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseintroduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man-like powers. The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its worldwide theatrical debut on May 30 – June 2 in the US.

“This production is a first for RiverCenter and the Columbus region, appealing to both continuing and new audiences,” said Norm Easterbrook, RiverCenter’s Executive Director. “Combining the craft of the graphic novel on film with live music on stage is a concept that is terrifically popular in regions around the country.”

RiverCenter will announce the full 2023-2024 Season on July 11 on Facebook and on their website.