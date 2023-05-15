PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A road will be closed in Phenix City for around three days starting Tuesday, according to the city administration.

8th Place between 8th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed from May 16 as The Phenix City Public Works Department is going to repair a storm drainage line.

The road closure is expected to be in effect for approximately three days, informed a civil engineer of the department.

People with questions may contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.