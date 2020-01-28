Run Ranger Run: Team WRBL Eye on the Prize-Supporting Gallant Few, together, our miles will save lives

ABOUT RRR

Individuals will pledge to walk, run and/or ride bicycles at least 56.5 miles in the month of February (29 days this year). Enlist 9 of your friends, and you will have covered the same distance Cory Smith Ran in 2012 . Teams may be formed from anywhere in the world and your miles can be logged any way you complete distance.

This is a fundraiser for GallantFew, a Veteran Nonprofit assisting Veterans, Service Members and Their Families. Run Ranger Run raises awareness to GallantFews mission of assisting Veterans and Service Members find hope and purpose. Together, our miles will save lives.

Then starting Feb1-29th log your miles Here: https://runrangerrun.com/login/

Your username is your e-mail address/Password is what you created.

Thanks for your support…Please share your achievments on social media and tag WRBL News 3 Facebook and lets make a difference together.