Russell Co. School District helps students deal with the loss of a young student killed in Phenix City Shooting

Russell County School District is working to help students deal with the loss of a young student killed in Phenix City Shooting.

Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., confirmed 12-year-old John Jones passed away yesterday morning.

He was transported to an Atlanta hospital for treatment following being shot Friday evening in the 45 hundred block of Tupelo Drive.

Jones attended Russell County Middle School. Today, school leaders wanted to be sure that students received the support they needed to deal with the sudden, tragic loss of their friend.

“When something like this occurs, we respond because we are human first. We are also educators. We love kids and people. So just being prepared and to be whatever the parents need us to be at right now,” said Tammy Barnes, Director of Administrative for Russell County School District.

School officials say they’ll make sure all students receive any help they can provide in dealing with the loss of Jones.