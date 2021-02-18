Russell County High School plans an enchanted night under the stars for 2021 Prom

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The pandemic stole many special moments for high school seniors in 2020. Now it’s 2021, and those seniors are taking back their special moments.

Due to COVID-19 juniors and seniors at Russell County high school had to miss out on prom in the spring of 2020. This year, senior class officers, Jordyn Askew, Aubree Jones, and Tamia Mack, weren’t going to let COVID-19 take prom away from them again. With the help of their Principal Ms. Keene and Prom Director Ms. Shoup, a plan for the high school prom has been put in place.

“We talked about how can we make it safe but still make sure we provided a prom for our students,” Keene said. “They have worked very hard this year and they deserve a prom.”

Keene invited Askew, Jones, and Mack to be apart of the prom conversation so they could know exactly what RHC students wanted for their prom. This year’s prom will be held outside at Crawford Park near Highway 180 under the gazebo on April 17th., from 7-11 p.m. Locals in Russell County are going to block off Highway 180 so students will be able to safely enjoy their prom. Tamiya believes her fellow classmates are looking forward to the outdoor prom.

“I think they’re excited at the fact they get a prom, when we first mentioned it there was negative feedback,” Mack said. “Now that everyone sees that the faculty, staff and administration are trying to make this the best year that they possibly can, they’re warming up to the fact that a prom outside could be a good thing.”

Aside from wearing masks, students will have their temperatures checked upon entering the outside venue and they will be asked to properly social distance as much as possible.

School administrators are going to try and limit how many students will be able to participate in prom in order to follow CDC guidelines. Only juniors and seniors will be allowed to attend prom. Underclassmen will not be allowed to attend even if invited by an upperclassman.

Askew says she’s excited for this special night and is still looking for that special dress.

“I do have a date and as far as a dress, I’m looking I’m trying my hardest. I have to have something that stands out,” Askew said.

The three seniors are looking forward to enjoying their senior prom and making life long memories with their friends before they attend college in the fall.

“Just being able to make memories with our fellow classmates because I think that’s really important,” Jones said. “When we go off to college, we don’t know when we’re going to see each other again. So to have that last get-together.”

Tickets for the prom will go on sale on March 1. Single tickets are $40 and double tickets are $70. Students can purchase tickets on the school’s website.

Askew, Jones, and Mack would like to thank Dr. Brenda Coley and the school faculty for making this year’s prom possible.