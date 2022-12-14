WRBL took a visit to Mount Olive Primary School greeted by Phyllis Joseph, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Giving thanks to two amazing teachers, Makenzie Connelley and Courtenay Jones, both second grade teachers. The school has an award that they present, called a Roar Education Reward. This reward was presented to the two teachers, showing gratitude for all they do. Congratulations Makenzie Connelley and Courtenay Jones!
