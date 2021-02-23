Russell County school district names seven Teachers of the Year for 2020

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Since March 2020, educators have been the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russell County School District recognizes seven teachers as teacher of the year.

The Russell County School District held their yearly teacher of the year luncheon at the Warrior Training Center this afternoon. Seven district schools were in attendance, each school chose one teacher to recognize.

Before the ceremony began, the teachers and principals were served lunch after lunch was served guest speaker, Dr. Chantae Calhoun of Chattahoochee Valley Community College started off with a speech. Congratulating the chosen teachers and reminding them to leave work at home and that it is important to have a strict balance between work and your personal life.

Principles from the selected schools went to the podium to award their selected teachers and to present them with a gift of appreciation. Principle Nancy Edwards of Oliver Elementary School made sure to focus on media specialist Kelly Knolls as she presented her as teacher of the year.

“We are so proud of Ms. Kelly Knoll, not only does she teach our students, our teachers, the administrators our parents. She’s a resource to other media specialists in our district and our community. So it’s an honor and we are so very proud of all that she does,” Edwards said.

On top of being selected as teacher of the year for her school, Dr. Brenda Coley also selected Knoll and Samantha Davis as teachers of the year for the entire Russell County school district. They were each awarded a gift basket and a certificate to attend a teaching conference of their choice. The certificate is valid until Feb. 23, 2022. Knoll says this was a humbling moment for her.

“Very honored, very humbled there are so many deserving people. It’s a big honor to represent the district and our school,” Knoll said.