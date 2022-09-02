Russell County High School’s athletic wing now has murals representing different sports. Photo by East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County High School spent the summer having its athletic wing renovated. The work is now done, and the school recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate. According to Russell County School District’s Athletic Director Larry Knox, the school’s football program had grown from having about 45 players to having 110, so more space was needed to accommodate them.

“We created two more locker rooms for the football program,” he said. “So now, we’ve got three rooms that they’re housed in, so we’re able to spread the kids out. We’ve got lockers with locks on them now.”

Russell County High School held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly renovated athletic wing. Photo by East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

The school hired a company to create murals in the athletic wing representing different sports. One wall is dedicated to all of the school’s sports programs.

“So when you walk through, you’ll see basketball players, you’ll see volleyball players, you’ll see band stuff,” Knox said. “You’ll see football stuff.”

According to Knox, reactions to the renovations have been overwhelmingly positive, and the renovations create a sense of pride for students.

Above is a mural in Russell County High School’s athletic wing. Photo by East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

“Everybody loves it,” he said. “I mean, when we got the first mural up, we put a little bit of out on our social media pages, and immediately, people were just, ‘Wow, how nice is that?’”

Knox couldn’t say how much the renovations cost the school district, but he said they were largely funded by donations.

“We’re billing this year as our winning season by dedicating this athletic wing to our student athletes,” he said. “It shows them that we’re committed to helping them be as successful as they can on and off the field.”