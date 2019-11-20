Episode 105

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) The search is on for three men who robbed a LaGrange convenience store early this morning.

LaGrange Police say around 1:15 Friday morning, they arrived at the Summit Store in the 2500 block of West Point Road. The clerk told detectives three men stormed the store a few minutes earlier with handguns and demanded money. The men wore hooded sweatshirts and jackets, according to the victim.