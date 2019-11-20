Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year Aniah Blanchard located
Episode 105
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 05:11 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2019 / 08:58 AM EST
Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast
Several cold fronts will move through this week, the first on Wednesday
MONDAY: Cold morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon
Sunny Sunday with a light breeze
Rain is on the way but there’ll be clear skies on Sunday
Clouds will linger today; rain moves in on Saturday
The forecast will be cloudy and sunny at times before rain & storms Saturday
Another pleasant day, rain returns Saturday
Already looking ahead for the weekend forecast
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
Auburn Police confident all “principal participants” in Aniah Blanchard case behind bars
Third suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping investigation, mugshot released
BREAKING: Second suspect arrested in Aniah Blanchard’s alleged kidnapping
News 3 obtains affidavit in arrest of second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
Columbus police say bank robbery suspect armed and dangerous
Columbus police investigating Wells Fargo robbery
CPD trying to identify two suspects in assault, robbery
News 3 obtains affidavit in arrest of second suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
“Click it or Ticket” enforcement week begins
Russell County Sheriff remembers fondest memories about slain Lowndes County Sheriff
Technical issues keeping News 3 off air
