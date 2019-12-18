Skip to content
Episode 108
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Dec 18, 2019 / 05:13 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 19, 2019 / 02:03 PM EST
Recent Updates
Another beautiful day ahead, rain chances go up this weekend
Holding onto the sunshine until the winter solstice Saturday in the extended forecast
Sunny, breezy and chilly today, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s.
ALL CLEAR: Morning storms have come to an end, look for decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures.
Watches & warnings have expired, heavy rain and gusty winds remain
WEATHER AWARE IN THE OVERNIGHT…Storm threat impact east central Alabama first in the forecast
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible from Midnight until 10 AM Tuesday
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible late Monday into early Tuesday morning
Quiet Sunday before storms expected next week
Trending Stories
UPDATE: LaGrange murder suspect, Tierre Williams, captured
Morning crash on U.S. 80 in east Columbus caused by black ice
Columbus man wanted in LaGrange murder
Aniah Blanchard Case: DA files motion to drop Kidnapping charge against one defendant
Putin says Trump was impeached for ‘far-fetched’ reasons
CPD searching for missing teen, Skylin Coroi
House votes to impeachment President Donald J. Trump
Georgia purge removes nearly 309,000 voter registrations
UPDATE: LaGrange murder suspect, Tierre Williams, captured
CPD searching for missing teen, Trinidy Edwards
Central Elementary-High School in Talbotton cancels classes due to flu
Lagrange Police: Missing man, Ronald Barfield, has been located
