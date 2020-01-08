Episode 109

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Consumer Alerts
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Porch pirate steals couple’s wedding photos then returns them
New crash retrieval device helps Myrtle Beach officers investigate crashes
LCSO search warrant leads to four arrests in Beauregard
President Trump expected to deliver Wednesday address on growing Middle East tensions
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
News Bytes
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
SEC Sports
Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
CONFIRMED: DuBose voted in as head coach for Lowndes County High School Vikings
Top Stories
Leagues finally cash in on sports betting by selling data
DuBose leaving Central football job to take a position out of state
Tua Tagovailoa entering 2020 NFL Draft
Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship
Community
Community News
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
Kia in the Classroom
Golden Apple
Yard Sales
Russell County Schools
Hidden History
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
City Council approves ordinance to penalize for false alarms
Top Stories
Callaway Foundation awards Hogansville, Georgia $250,000 grant
Red Nose 1/2 marathon…Not your typical weather but one for a PR low of 56°
Georgia launches 2020 Census campaign
Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts two recycling events in January
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Top Stories
Big Dog Jingle 2019: Micah’s Promise Interviews
Our Kitchen
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
The Price Is Right Live
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Sunspree Break
Back 2 School Gas Giveaway
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Top Stories
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Search
Search
Search
Episode 109
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:11 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:11 PM EST
Recent Updates
Beautiful and dry for the next couple of days, tracking a chance for storms on Saturday
Sunshine then Weather Aware Weekend
Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon.
Morning clouds turn back to sunshine by afternoon
Beautiful start to the work week, a few light showers possible Tuesday morning.
Week starts quiet then a few showers possible early Tuesday morning
Sunny and dry weather is back, for now
Light rain early then the sun returns by afternoon and plenty of wind
WEATHER AWARE: Rain and thunderstorms today, a few may be strong this morning and early afternoon
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Teen charged with murder in deadly December shooting in Tuskegee
Portrait Innovations closes overnight leaving customers empty-handed
Auburn University waiving admission application fee January 13-17, 2020
LCSO search warrant leads to four arrests in Beauregard
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
Don't Miss
President Trump expected to deliver Wednesday address on growing Middle East tensions
Auburn University waiving admission application fee January 13-17, 2020
Stewart appointed to Alabama school board
Iran: missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
CONFIRMED: DuBose voted in as head coach for Lowndes County High School Vikings
One year passes with no leads on deceased newborn found in cooler in Troup County
Flipped dump truck blocks traffic in US HWY 27
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Teen charged with murder in deadly December shooting in Tuskegee
Portrait Innovations closes overnight leaving customers empty-handed
Auburn University waiving admission application fee January 13-17, 2020
LCSO search warrant leads to four arrests in Beauregard
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target