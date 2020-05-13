Skip to content
WATCH: VCU student goes viral for ‘TikTok’ Irish dancing video
WATCH: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field now open; Free for all, call for appts.
Woman accused of throwing bottle of bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window
Get a FREE smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in support of nurses
Auburn University President says fall classes and football will happen on the plains
Safety protocols include Fox calling NASCAR race from studio
High-tech devices help NFL teams keep players safe, in shape
Tour plans constant testing, limited access for golf return
Teixeira upsets Smith to cap UFC’s 2nd Jacksonville show
WATCH: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field now open; Free for all, call for appts.
Teens now required to take a road test to obtain driver’s license under Gov. Kemp’s new order
Columbus to resume recycling collections soon, more information coming at virtual town hall
Smiths Station High School to celebrate Class of 2020 with parking lot graduation on May 30th
Episode 120
Russell County Schools
May 13, 2020
Recent Updates
The heat continues to build, rain chances remain low
A tropical disturbance is not enough for rain…But a cool front will help
A little more cloud cover today but the warming trend begins
A Chamber of Commerce forecast, with a tad more heat
High pressure settles in, temperatures begin to warm up
High on May’s “Bermuda High” keeping us fair and dry in the forecast
Dry and sunny to start the week, nearing 90 by this weekend
Temperatures trending warmer with dry conditions
MOTHER’S DAY: Cool start with a pleasant afternoon
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
Some Georgia lawmakers join Brunswick rally to support Arbery family and hate crime bill
Video
Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
Rep. April Weaver leaving Alabama House of Representatives to join Trump administration
Rep. Gloria Frazier speaks in Burke County about push for Hate Crimes legislation, Arbery case
Video
East Alabama father charged with Torture and Willful Abuse of baby girl
EVENING UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 35,427 with 398 in Columbus
Auburn University President says fall classes and football will happen on the plains
Teens now required to take a road test to obtain driver’s license under Gov. Kemp’s new order
Video
Stimulus checks: Is a second payment coming?
36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
WATCH: VCU student goes viral for ‘TikTok’ Irish dancing video
Video
WATCH: New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Legion Field now open; Free for all, call for appts.
Video
Woman accused of throwing bottle of bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window
Get a FREE smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in support of nurses
Publix expanding store hours as US continues reopening process
Teens now required to take a road test to obtain driver’s license under Gov. Kemp’s new order
Video
