Episode 124

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
LaGrange City Council approves Face Coverings Ordinance
Video
Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child
Video
Columbus State opens fall semester with record enrollment, more students living on campus
Video
Police officer trapped in own handcuffs is rescued by firefighters
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Jordan-Hare Stadium to allow only 20% capacity for 2020 season, no tailgating on campus
Top Stories
UGA announces new stadium capacity of 20-25%, 2020 ticket plan
Harlem Globetrotter gets apology after white news anchors threw banana at him on-air
Video
Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, could be released within days
Video
Augusta Made “Right Decision” For This Masters Patron
Video
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing brothers
Gallery
Russell County Child Advocacy Center releases statement after employee charged with cruelty to children in Columbus
Fort Benning cancels 2020 Oktoberfest celebration
One local Pastor gives back to those in South Columbus
Video
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Holiday Heroes
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Episode 124
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Aug 19, 2020 / 05:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2020 / 04:54 PM EDT
Recent Updates
Scattered storms likely tomorrow and Friday
Video
Increased rain chances today through the weekend.
Video
The forecast goes from dry to humid, with storms coming back
Video
Staying hot with a few stray showers today
Video
The forecast hinges on a slow-moving cool front, then the rain comes in.
Video
Not bad to start the work week, rain chances will increase by mid-week
Video
Week ahead becoming stormy and cooler
Video
Less humid air arrives for Sunday
Video
WEEKEND: Starting stormy then becoming drier
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
88°
/
70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
88°
70°
Thursday
85°
/
70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
85°
70°
Friday
82°
/
69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
82°
69°
Saturday
85°
/
70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
60%
85°
70°
Sunday
85°
/
72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
85°
72°
Monday
85°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
50%
85°
73°
Tuesday
88°
/
72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
88°
72°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
80°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°
77°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
77°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
74°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°
73°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°
73°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°
72°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°
72°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°
72°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°
71°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°
72°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°
74°
9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°
77°
10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°
80°
11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°
83°
12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°
84°
1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°
84°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°
84°
3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°
82°
4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°
81°
5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°
80°
6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°
80°
7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°
More Political Stories
DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
Video
Goodyear addresses ‘misconceptions’ after Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban
Video
President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall
Video
‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire
Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ necklace takes the internet by storm
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
Columbus veteran sentenced, ordered to pay restitution after faking military honors and mental illness for VA benefits
AU fraternity and sorority dorm floor under COVID-19 quarantine
21-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by train in Auburn
Bonnie Plants, Inc. relocates headquarters to Opelika, gives gift to Auburn University
‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire
Don't Miss
Police: Florida woman left own child home alone, tried to kidnap neighbor’s child
Video
Democrats call for postmaster to undo changes at USPS
Video
Columbus State opens fall semester with record enrollment, more students living on campus
Video
Scattered storms likely tomorrow and Friday
Video
Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death
Video
GBI Launches new human trafficking investigations unit
Police officer trapped in own handcuffs is rescued by firefighters
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Columbus veteran sentenced, ordered to pay restitution after faking military honors and mental illness for VA benefits
AU fraternity and sorority dorm floor under COVID-19 quarantine
21-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by train in Auburn
Bonnie Plants, Inc. relocates headquarters to Opelika, gives gift to Auburn University
‘Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES,’ Pres. Trump tweets after company bans employees from wearing ‘MAGA’ attire