Search
Episode 126
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Sep 9, 2020 / 05:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2020 / 02:35 PM EDT
More cloud cover today with an isolated shower possible
Video
The forecast right now still calls for clouds and not too much rain, right now
Video
Stray shower possible today but rain chances increase by the end of the week
Video
The forecast is becoming more tropical but more evident by Thursday
Video
Another great day ahead, rain chances creep back into the forecast
Video
The tropics may be active now but there will be limited rain chances
Video
Beautiful Labor Day Forecast
Video
Humidity slowly coming back in the forecast
Video
Rain staying away through Labor Day
Video
Thursday
88°
/
74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
50%
88°
74°
Friday
91°
/
75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
91°
75°
Saturday
87°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
60%
87°
73°
Sunday
88°
/
73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
88°
73°
Monday
86°
/
72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
86°
72°
Tuesday
82°
/
68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
82°
68°
Wednesday
82°
/
67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun
10%
82°
67°
82°
11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°
85°
12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°
86°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°
86°
2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°
87°
3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°
87°
4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°
87°
5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°
85°
6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°
83°
7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°
83°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°
81°
9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°
80°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°
79°
11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°
78°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°
77°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
77°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
76°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°
75°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
75°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°
78°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°
81°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°
DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation suit; taxpayers would pay damages
Poll workers warn of Election Day problems if staffing isn’t addressed before November
Video
Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
Pres. Trump visits Florida, North Carolina while he and Joe Biden release dueling ads
Video
Trump denies calling American war dead ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’
Video
Trending Stories
Muscogee County Jail inmate beaten to death; Inmate incarcerated for alleged racially motivated attack is suspect
Video
Man killed in crash in Phenix City
Auburn family desperate to locate missing teen
Video
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Wellborn Drive and York Court
Video
Opelika man charged in hit and run of child on bike
Caught on camera: Man throws puppy 30 feet in air; now facing felony animal abuse charge
Video
US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid
Ohio burglary suspect found passed out in victim’s home, police say
Florida’s largest school district cuts ties with troubled online platform
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68
12-year-old boy, grandma die in Oregon wildfire
Video
Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future
Video
Muscogee County Jail inmate beaten to death; Inmate incarcerated for alleged racially motivated attack is suspect
Video
Man killed in crash in Phenix City
Auburn family desperate to locate missing teen
Video
Police investigating drive-by shooting at Wellborn Drive and York Court
Video
Opelika man charged in hit and run of child on bike