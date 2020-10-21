Episode 129

Russell County Schools
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 67°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 64°

Sunday

83° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 66°

Monday

84° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories