Episode 131
Russell County Schools
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 05:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2020 / 12:06 PM EST
Recent Updates
Front moves rain out; clouds clearing for a sunny afternoon
Video
Veterans Day flaunts popping colors from the flag of our nation to falling leaves
Video
Cold front chills Eta’s power and moves her out of town, but another storm could be brewing in the East Caribbean
Video
Showers and storms today; Eta remaining towards our southeast
Video
Eta brushes Florida in the forecast and cold front #1 lifts it back into the region this weekend, then out Monday
Video
Remaining tropical and unseasonably warm through this week
Video
Eta continues to surge on multiple fronts, with a possibility of shifting northward after picking up moisture in Florida
Video
Tropical moisture from Eta keeping us mild and muggy
Video
Forecast for the Week Ahead!
Video
Thursday
80°
/
56°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
0%
80°
56°
Friday
78°
/
49°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
78°
49°
Saturday
75°
/
58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
75°
58°
Sunday
78°
/
49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
10%
78°
49°
Monday
67°
/
43°
Sunshine
Sunshine
0%
67°
43°
Tuesday
66°
/
44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny
0%
66°
44°
Wednesday
67°
/
44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
67°
44°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
73°
12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°
75°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°
77°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°
77°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°
78°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°
76°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°
73°
6 PM
Clear
0%
73°
70°
7 PM
Clear
0%
70°
68°
8 PM
Clear
10%
68°
66°
9 PM
Clear
10%
66°
65°
10 PM
Clear
10%
65°
64°
11 PM
Clear
10%
64°
62°
12 AM
Clear
10%
62°
62°
1 AM
Clear
10%
62°
61°
2 AM
Clear
10%
61°
60°
3 AM
Clear
10%
60°
59°
4 AM
Clear
10%
59°
59°
5 AM
Clear
10%
59°
57°
6 AM
Clear
10%
57°
57°
7 AM
Clear
10%
57°
58°
8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°
61°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°
65°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°
69°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: ‘I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls’
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvass
President-elect Biden moves forward with transition despite Pres. Trump not conceding
Video
Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says
Video
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves four officers injured, one hospitalized
Family of local man speaks out as he fights for his life with COVID-19 complications
Video
Money to support Trump court fight could actually flow to the president
Doug Collins concedes race for Georgia U.S Senate
Video
Iconic Columbus statue of Kadie the Cow defaced with Nazi symbol, other graffiti
Video
Alabama Governor announces Golden Boy Foods to invest $13 million in expansion to Troy
Mother of Alabama woman killed in dog attack files lawsuit against owners
6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward: ‘I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls’
Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
Video
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves four officers injured, one hospitalized
Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here
Inmate brawl at Muscogee County Jail leaves four officers injured, one hospitalized
Family of local man speaks out as he fights for his life with COVID-19 complications
Video
Money to support Trump court fight could actually flow to the president
Doug Collins concedes race for Georgia U.S Senate
Video
Iconic Columbus statue of Kadie the Cow defaced with Nazi symbol, other graffiti
Video