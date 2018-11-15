Episode 82

Georgia News
House bill 8 could remove sales tax on feminine hygiene products
A bill to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products in Georgia has made its way to the State Capitol.Read More »
Georgia Aquarium mourns death of Oz, 18-year-old sea otter
The Georgia Aquarium is mourning the death of an 18-year-old sea otter that had been part of the aquarium when it opened in 2005.Read More »
Cocaine found in pineapples, figurines at Georgia ports
Federal agents have announced the seizure of millions of dollars of cocaine hidden in pineapples and decorative figurines at two different Georgia ports of entry.Read More »
Alabama News
Student shot at high school in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.Read More »
Children, ages 1 and 2, die in Alabama mobile home fire
Authorities say two toddlers have died in a fire at a mobile home in Alabama.Read More »
Startup maestro dupes Alabama town through network of lies
When Kyle Sandler rolled into Opelika, he cast himself as a former Google executive who got rich on the West Coast and decided to move to the Alabama town.Read More »
