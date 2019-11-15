LaGrange police searching for three robbery suspects

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) The search is on for three men who robbed a LaGrange convenience store early this morning.

LaGrange Police say around 1:15 Friday morning, they arrived at the Summit Store in the 2500 block of West Point Road. The clerk told detectives three men stormed the store a few minutes earlier with handguns and demanded money. The men wore hooded sweatshirts and jackets, according to the victim.

Police say the men got away with cash. No one was hurt.

But police ask anyone with information to call them. Contact LaGrange Police at (706) 883-2603 or Troup Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.