PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education has assigned a new interim superintendent, according to Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

Dr. Darrell Seldon, a Columbus native with over 29 years of experience, was unanimously approved by the board of education. Dr. Seldon’s role will come into effect on July 1, 2022.

Dr. Seldon has been a part of Phenix City Schools for 13 years, serving as assistant superintendent of curriculum & instruction and system test coordinator in 2019.

Dr. Seldon began his work in education as a math teacher for Russell County and Lee County schools. Along with this, Dr. Seldon served as assistant principal of Wacoochee Junior High and assistant principal for Smiths Station Intermediate School.

Board Chair Yoluanda Daniel says the school is pleased to have Dr. Seldon as interim superintendent.

“The Phenix City Board of Education is excited to announce that Dr. Darrell Seldon has been named as the interim superintendent of Phenix City Schools effective July 1, 2022. Dr. Seldon currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and is the district’s federal programs director. Dr. Seldon joined Phenix City Schools in 2009 and has held numerous leadership positions. We are pleased to have someone as qualified, experienced, and knowledgeable of our school system to assume this role as we begin our search for a new superintendent.” Board Chair Yoluanda Daniel

The board mutually agreed to release Randy Wilkes from his contract, who worked alongside Dr. Seldon during his 8-year term. They say they are developing a process for selecting a new superintendent.