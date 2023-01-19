Ladonia Elementary School is having their school spelling week, where grades 3rd – 5th competed and conducted. Now the best of the best are participating in the school competition, the children are constructed to say the word and then spell it out. Once the winner is announced they will be competing in the county spelling bee, which includes Russell County and Phenix City. Ladonia Elementary is thriving and kids are succeeding, lets cheer them on!
