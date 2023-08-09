RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County School District released a statement following a soft lockdown of the high school on Wednesday morning.

According to RCSD, the soft lockdown was caused by a possible on-campus weapon threat. The school district says the sheriff’s department searched the school to find no weapons.

You can read the statement in its entirety below:

“Dear Russell County High School Parents,

This is to inform you that this morning, August 9, 2023, Russell County High School was on a soft lockdown due to the possible threat of a weapon on campus. School administration and the school resource officers were notified and it was reported to the Russell County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department thoroughly searched the school using K-9s. There were no weapons found and the school is no longer on lockdown. Please talk with your child regarding this situation and if they have any information about it please notify the office. Our school is committed to the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff. Thank you for your continuous support.”

— The Russell County School District