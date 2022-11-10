WRBL and the Russell County Board of Education bring you Moments of Excellence in and around the Russell County School District.

This week’s episode features Russell County’s Oliver Elementary School. Principal Nancy Kennedy discussed the first quarter celebration for Accelerated Reader (AR) Goals. Students take a diagnostic test which provides an individualized goal for reading books geared to their understanding level. After they read their books they test again to see how well they have improved. At the end of the quarter they partake in a celebration with a parade, pizza, and a painting party. It’s a great way to encourage reading!