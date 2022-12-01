WRBL and the Russell County Board of Education bring you Moments in Excellence in and around the Russell County School District.

This week’s episode features Russell County’s Dixie Elementary School in Opelika. Counselor Jennifer Carey explains the school celebrated Parenting Day. Along with breakfast, the school welcomed parents with a variety of workshops. From reading strategies to use with their children to various community programs available to families, Parenting Day brought a wealth of information in a fun setting.

