RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— The Russell County School District released an announcement updating mask mandates for schools.

Effective Monday Feb. 28, masks will be optional for all students and staff.

Masks will still be required on all school buses, per federal mandate of the CDC.

The school district notes that although COVID cases have declined, the district will continue to incorporate cleaning efforts and social distancing practices.

Updates will be posted on the districts website.