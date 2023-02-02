Mt. Olive Primary School hosted their family advisory committee, which they have once a month. Representatives from each school across the county, parents and teachers attend the meeting, working together for the students in the district.

“I find it very inviting to be a member of the district as a parent advisory counseling member. Not only is my voice heard, not only am I seen, but what we feel is relevant. Our Children are not only citizens of today, but also leaders of tomorrow.” says Denise Patterson. Anyone is welcomed to join the committee contact Sarah Kimmel or Mary McBride for more information.