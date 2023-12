The Russell County Spotlight shines on Oliver Elementary School and the Battle of the Books. Media Specialist Kelley Knoll explains the kick-off of the reading program.

Students are given three books to read. The students are given time with lunches to discuss, ask questions, and read together. Eventually, they go to “Battle” in the media center and answer questions through Kahoot’s computer quiz to establish how much they comprehend. Awards are given to each reader.