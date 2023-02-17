The student to student sponsors where out at Troy University learning with their student leaders. Tashina Lemons is one of the community coordinators that work with the Military Child Education Coalition within Russell County, who was able to give us an insight of what the event is about.

Russell County School students where there with their educators and councilors, who were given lessons on how to build a leadership team, continuity and sustainability for their student to student programs. This information will help build programs, that all students will be able to take part of and leave their community a better place. Likitca Ligon is a Alabama State Coordinator, who helped bring this to the district.