This week at Russell County we had the opportunity to talk with students that represented Russell County High School and Russell County School District. A project based learning activity took place in Orlando Florida where the students were able to participate at the National level presenting their projects.

The project was based on a PBL on school climate, exposing the students to as many opportunities as possible is RCSD number one priority. Doing this will help the students conquer whatever comes their way when they leave Russell County High School.