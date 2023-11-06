The Russell County Spotlight shines on Mt Olive Intermediate School in Fort Mitchell.

Marceda Lewis, K-5 Director of Curriculum and Instruction, lead the literacy night presentation to families. Lewis discussed the Literacy Act which was passed in 2019. The Alabama Literacy Act aims to improve reading in Alabama public schools to ensure students are reading on grade level by the end of the 3rd grade. Reading is the gateway to lifelong achievement and the students of Alabama deserve a strong start on their path to success.