The Russell County Spotlight shines on Mt. Olive Intermediate School. Principal, Dr. Vanita Pharrams, detailed the recent ribbon cutting ceremonies at the school. The intermediate school gained 14 new classrooms. The media center, shared with the primary school, was remodeled to a bright and stimulating interior. The gym was also remodeled and looks amazing. Thanks to the community, board of education, and all involved with the remodeling.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WRBL Daily News
December 02 2023 04:00 pm