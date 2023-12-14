The Russell County Spotlight shines on the Russell County School District Warrior Training Center. All new teachers are brought through an orientation session. The winter session was recently held. New teachers are introduced to the district, meet with directors who will provide services and support, and interact with each other to build relationships. Requirements, expectations, policies, and procedures are all discussed in a team building environment. All done with an eye on providing excellent teachers for students.
