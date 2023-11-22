The Russell County Spotlight shines on Russell County High School. Paula Thompson, Community Education Director, Russell County School District, discussed the second Russell County High School town meeting. Parents, grandparents, and family gathered to hear about the vision, mission, strategic plans, accomplishments, and challenges for the 2023-2024 school year. All learned how they can work together to meet the goals of the students, school, faculty, and staff.
