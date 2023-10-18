This week’s Russell County Spotlight shines bright on the Russell County Middle School football team.

The Russell County Middle School football team made it to it’s first ever championship. The team met up against Sanford Middle School of Opelika. Head football coach, Derrick Allen, was proud to celebrate their achievements. A huge pep rally was held to send the team off in great spirits.

Though Sanford ended up victorious this time, no doubt Russell County will push forward toward another championship.

Congratulations Russell County Middle School Warriors!