Mt. Olive Primary School celebrated Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America! Lisa Rushing is the principal at Mt. Olive Primary School and informs us of the 106th Birthday celebration for Dr. Seuss.

First, they started off the morning with guest from United Way and Troy University. Then, they continued to celebrate the Birthday of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America with the Russell County High School marching band, along with the students who participated in the parade.

Mt. Olive Primary School wants to thank everyone who participated on this special day, Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss!