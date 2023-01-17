Russell County School Districts vision is to inspire, empower, and educate with excellence. RCSD has many educational opportunities throughout the district available to their students. Many of the facilities have been updated and reconstruction projects are underway.

The Star Academy is home at Russell County Middle School, providing students with hands-on opportunities to learning. The areas, English, Math, Science and Social Studies are the main focus with this academy. “What I like about this academy is that we are able to do more assignments with our hands, instead of using the paper.” says middle school student at RCMS. The Star program is a great way for students to catch up on their education from what they may have missed earlier on in their learning.

Ladonia Elementary School has a STEM lab where the kids are able to have hands-on learning experiences featuring robotics, critical thinking, being creative, and engineering skills. These are only a few of many opportunities available to students in the Russell County School District. A thrill has struct throughout the district with the amount of new growth in a short period of time.

Mount Olive Primary and Mount Olive Intermediate Schools are in the works of building new class rooms to accommodate the students. “Here we welcome all students, no matter where they came from, we make sure that they are comfortable and know where to go.” says Mount Olive Intermediate student.

Russell County High School has a lot of pride in their updated athletic facilities, along with community and student pride. Tavion Moore states “Something I like about being at Russell County High School are the opportunities with the labs that you are doing. RCHS gives us many opportunities to go out and help our community. Russell County High School’s graduation rate is at 94%, which is the highest its ever been in the history of the school. ” When I come to RCHS it’s like a home away from home, the teachers are so welcoming and supportive” says 10th grade student at RCHS.

Russell County School District mission is to provide students with quality learning experiences, that will prepare them for college, career, and life. It’s a great day to be a Warrior!