COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Safe House Ministries announced it would open its doors to locals looking for a place to stay cool for the next few days during extreme heat conditions the Columbus area is expected to endure.

According to SafeHouse Ministries, the facility will be open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. SafeHouse Ministries says everyone is welcome and no one will be turned away, nor will staff ask questions to determine if someone is allowed inside the facility.

For more information, visit SafeHouse Ministries’ website.