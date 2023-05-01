COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Safe Kids Columbus will distribute 600 free life jackets to children aged 17 and under on May 13.

The Annual River Savvy Kids event, presented by Piedmont Columbus Regional, will be held at Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Avenue, Columbus from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during River Fest.

According to the organizers, their event partners are helping kids learn important river safety information and leave with a new, individually fitted life jacket and free Salt Life ballcap.

The event is pirate-themed, and children are asked to come dressed up to visit the treasure chest to reap their rewards.

For more information visit the Safe Kids Columbus website.